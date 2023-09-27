As I sat in the press box during the Canada-Jamaica women's soccer match on Tuesday night, I could hear the cheers from the crowd beneath me. There were shrieks from young girls and thumping of feet on the stands.

I munched on pretzels and drank coffee (press box staples) and took notes and tried to formulate intelligent and witty commentary to share on social media.

The excitement was palpable. But after a stunning win over the Reggae Girlz in a very humid Kingston, Jamaica on Sept. 22, the Canadian team returned home for the rematch at a packed BMO field in Toronto. This was Canada's first home game in more than 15 months.

There is ongoing discussion about the growth of women's soccer in Canada and what that might look like. As I walked through the concourse, I met Sarah Nurse and Erin Ambrose of the newly formed Professional Women's Hockey League. They were proudly supporting a fellow Canadian team, with Ambrose wearing a Christine Sinclair kit.

Their presence reminded me that the journey of women's sports in Canada is not linear. There are ebbs and flows and there will be moments of struggle. The Canadian women's team has faced a lot of battles off the pitch that certainly affected on-field performance at various times in various ways. But the fans keep coming out.

I wasn't sure what to expect for the two-game, Olympic play-in series, considering the team's abysmal performance I witnessed at the Women's World Cup Australia. I knew that the match in Toronto was sold out. I felt grateful and relieved that Canadians knew the load that the team had carried and supported them nonetheless. This is exactly what is supposed to happen in sports. You don't abandon the team because of a tough result or challenging period.

Absolutely jammed at BMO Field tonight for this Canadian women’s soccer team. <br><br>It’s been a turbulent last while, not without distraction, challenge and adversity. <br><br>Tonight these fans are letting these players know what they mean to the country. And it’s a brilliant scene. <a href="https://t.co/Hhfochqael">pic.twitter.com/Hhfochqael</a> —@Devin_Heroux

Kelis Daye is a 15-year-old soccer player from Brantford, Ont. She traveled to the match with her father and friends. She's from Jamaican-Canadian roots and was elated to watch both of her teams play and knew it would be a great experience. She was proudly wearing a Canada Soccer t-shirt.

"As a young female soccer player, I feel like it's really important to represent and watch women's sports," Daye said.

We chatted about the growth of soccer and she pointed out what needs to be done to better the game for her generation.

"More endorsement from the media," she said. "I feel like it's not talked about enough. And people don't really show how important it is."

Daye coming out and supporting the women's game is exactly what former national team player Rhian Wilkinson wants the youth to do. They will be a part of the growth and the expansion.

WATCH | Canadian women's soccer team clinches Olympic spot:

Canadian women's soccer team clinches Olympic spot, will aim to defend title at Paris 2024 Duration 1:19 Canada's Jordyn Huitema scores in the 50th minute against Jamaica and secures a 4-1 aggregate victory for the defending Olympic champions.

At an event organized by VISA and Canada Soccer, Wilkinson and former national player Carmelina Moscato sat on a panel hosted by CBC Sports' Andi Petrillo. At halftime Moscato was honoured for her induction into Canada Soccer's Hall of Fame. Both players have transitioned into coaching roles and Wilkinson is now working full-time with Project 8, the organization behind a proposed women's league in Canada. They spoke to young soccer players from across the city ahead of kickoff.

"I have a call to action for you," Wilkinson told several hundred young girls. "You have social media. Tweet about Project 8!"

The directive to the young girls is to not only watch matches, but also build up women's soccer as its own industry in Canada. Help it grow with career opportunities.

Moscato pointed out that former national team player Melissa Tancredi is a chiropractor. Another former player, Robyn Gayle, is professional culture lead and has worked with both the men's and women's national teams. Wilkinson got a laugh from the audience when she said she doesn't even know what a professional culture lead is, but it works and that is a key to success — having an environment that is cohesive and connected. It takes work.

Moscato and Wilkinson were encouraging the girls to stay connected to each other as friends but also to the sport, something that is not promoted enough. Soccer is not only about the player but the roles and teams of people around them. And there is a place for young girls to do this in this country.

WATCH | Canadian coach Bev Priestman on Canada's win:

CanWNT Head Coach Bev Priestman reacts to Canada qualifying for Paris 2024 Duration 1:41 Canadian women's national soccer team head coach Bev Priestman, on how her team were able to rebound after a difficult world cup, to qualify for Paris 2024.

There should be opportunities for the players to stay in the sport after they no longer play. That could be as a coach, referees , specialized sport staff, administrator or even as owners. I truly wish I was told that as I grew older, I could be a sports media member. No one ever suggested it or even hinted that there was a role for me in sports beyond playing.

As I watched the Canadian women dominate the play on their way to a 2-1 win that secured them a berth in the Paris 2024 Olympics, they looked like a very different team than the one I watched just two months ago at the Women's World Cup. There was confidence and a knowing of the possibility.

Jamaica also looked to be less clinical and almost intimidated — the polar opposite of their performance in Australia. Was it a change in formation? Different matchups? Is it a change of perspective? Or is it the newfound energy of players who were injured? Or the more than 29,000 people supporting them?

After the match, I asked forward Adriana Leon about what was working up front for her and Nichelle Prince. Both of them scored during Friday night's match. Prince returned after a long recovery from a severe Achilles heel injury.

"It's amazing to see Nichelle come back from a long term injury," Leon said. "I feel like we've always worked well together. We've actually had the opportunity to play together recently. So, it's been really nice to see her come back full-strength."

After the qualification celebrations, the players rejoiced with family and supporters in the stands. Ashley Lawrence banged the drum with her team as the crowds cheered. Something they needed and something Canadians were delighted to partake in.

This team has been to the Olympics before but the pathway is different than last time. The sport is at a crossroads: it can either face difficult conversations, move toward accountability, build and thrive or it can give in to the weight of the status quo. Historically, Canada is known to come forth on the pitch in a manner that showcases a determination and work ethic. Infuse that with fresh legs and fresh ideas, and it might just work. That should be equally reflected at the federation.

This is also a new journey for soccer in Canada. Having important discussions about what young players want, what experienced players think should happen to sustain a level of growth and development of this sport that so many love. It won't be a seamless journey — but it's ours.