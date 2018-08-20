Canadian men place 2nd in pool play at wheelchair basketball worlds
Quarter-final berth on the line in Tuesday crossover game; Canada women off Monday
Canada's men missed a chance Monday morning to finish atop the Pool A standings at the world wheelchair basketball championships, but may have become a closer group along the way.
Trailing by 22 points to Iran, they worked together to close to within four late in the game before dropping an 83-71 decision in Hamburg, Germany.
Such resiliency could come in handy later in the tournament as the Canadians prepare for a crossover match on Tuesday, with the winner advancing to the quarter-finals.
On Monday, they struggled to contain a taller Iranian outfit that often made good on Canada's turnovers.
Another great shot by <a href="https://twitter.com/andersonpatrick?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@andersonpatrick</a> <a href="https://t.co/omZYux51nx">pic.twitter.com/omZYux51nx</a>—@CDNParalympics
The Canadians entered the contest with a 2-0 record following a 78-61 victory over the host Germans on Sunday as Regina native Nik Goncin scored 26 points and Patrick Anderson added 24.
Strong finish
Meanwhile, the Canadian women downed Australia 82-74 in overtime on Sunday to improve to 2-1 and return to action Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. ET against the Netherlands.
Arinn Young took over late in the extra period as Canada ended the game on a 9-0 scoring run — eight of which coming from Young — fighting off a resilient Australian side.
Canada's Melanie Hawtins forced OT when she was fouled on a last-second shot attempt with her team down by one point. She split a pair of free throws from the foul line to tie the game 68-68.
Canada's well-balanced attacked included 21 points from Cindy Ouellet, 14 from Rosalie Lalonde, and 13 from Tamara Steeves.
With two games remaining in round-robin action, Canada sits second in pool A with five points, while Great Britain (3-0) sits atop the standings with six points.
CBC Sports will stream all Canadian games at the tournament.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.