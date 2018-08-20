Canadian men place 2nd in pool play at wheelchair basketball worlds

Canada's men missed a chance Monday morning to finish atop the Pool A standings at the world wheelchair basketball championships, but may have become a closer group along the way.

Trailing by 22 points to Iran, they worked together to close to within four late in the game before dropping an 83-71 decision in Hamburg, Germany.

Such resiliency could come in handy later in the tournament as the Canadians prepare for a crossover match on Tuesday, with the winner advancing to the quarter-finals.

On Monday, they struggled to contain a taller Iranian outfit that often made good on Canada's turnovers.

The Canadians entered the contest with a 2-0 record following a 78-61 victory over the host Germans on Sunday as Regina native Nik Goncin scored 26 points and Patrick Anderson added 24.

Strong finish

Meanwhile, the Canadian women downed Australia 82-74 in overtime on Sunday to improve to 2-1 and return to action Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. ET against the Netherlands.

Arinn Young took over late in the extra period as Canada ended the game on a 9-0 scoring run — eight of which coming from Young — fighting off a resilient Australian side.

Canada's Melanie Hawtins forced OT when she was fouled on a last-second shot attempt with her team down by one point. She split a pair of free throws from the foul line to tie the game 68-68.

Canada's well-balanced attacked included 21 points from Cindy Ouellet, 14 from Rosalie Lalonde, and 13 from Tamara Steeves.

With two games remaining in round-robin action, Canada sits second in pool A with five points, while Great Britain (3-0) sits atop the standings with six points.

CBC Sports will stream all Canadian games at the tournament.