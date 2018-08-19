Canada's wheelchair basketball teams enjoy successful day at worlds

It was a solid day for Canada at the world wheelchair basketball championships in Hamburg, Germany on Sunday.

The women's team defeated Australia 82-74 in overtime while the men were also victorious as they topped the host nation 78-61.

Arinn Young took over late in the overtime period as Canada ended the game on a 9-0 scoring run — eight of which coming from Young — fighting off a resilient effort from Australia.

With Canada down by one, Melanie Hawtins was fouled on a last-second shot attempt and split a pair of free throws from the charity stripe to tie the game at 68 and force overtime.

Australia held a slim 74-73 lead with just over two minutes to play in the extra frame before the Canadians capitalized on five Australian fouls — two of which for unsportsmanlike play.

"My foul shooting was rough in the beginning of the game, so watching those ones [at the end of the game] go in, there was a moment where I felt like I was breathing fresh air,'' said Young who scored a game-high 31 points and added 15 rebounds.

''It felt really good. I am really glad that I was able to make the gap bigger so we wouldn't have so much stress. I'm just really happy right now.''

Canada's well-balanced attacked included 21 points from Cindy Ouellet, 14 from Rosalie Lalonde, and 13 from Tamara Steeves.

With two games remaining in round-robin action, the Canadian women are 2-1 and sit second in pool A with five points. Great Britain sits atop pool A with a 3-0 record and six points.

Canadian men defeats hosts Germany

On the men's side, Regina native Nik Goncin scored 26 points while Patrick Anderson continued his successful comeback with 24 points as Canada defeated Germany to improve to 2-0.

The Germans got off to a good start and led 14-13 after the first quarter before Canada took control of the match.

Nik Goncin, centre, led a dynamic Canadian attack against Germany. (Wheelchair Basketball Canada)

"We knew that they were going to come out hard,'' Goncin says. ''Obviously, they don't want to lose twice in a row so this was a do-or-die game for them. Our plan was to grind it through until we could get a breakthrough. Fortunately that came for us late in the second quarter."

The Canadian men next face Iran at 5:45 a.m. ET on Monday with first place in pool A on the line. The Canadian women are off on Monday and return to action against the Netherlands at 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

CBC Sports will stream all Canadian games at the tournament.