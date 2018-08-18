Canada comes back to defeat Spain at women's wheelchair basketball championships

After a slow start, Canada found its groove en route to a 63-34 victory over Spain at the wheelchair basketball world championships in Hamburg, Germany on Saturday.

The win was the Canadian women's first of the tournament, after they dropped their opener to Morocco.

"We have good players on the bench and who have worked hard all year. I have a lot of confidence in my bench and today they gave us another boost and different energy that worked well," said Canadian head coach Marc Antoine Ducharme, of Chambly, Que.

Arinn Young, from Legal, Alta., paced Canada with a game-high 19 points in a victory that showcased the Canadian depth. Cindy Ouellet, from Quebec City, Que., chipped in with 14 points while Pender Island, B.C.'s Kady Dandeneau poured in 10 points in just 12 minutes on the court.

"It was a big win and we needed that," said Dandeneau. "It's a good way to ease ourselves into our next game against Australia. It takes a lot to come back when you go down by 15 points. So, I think that was really good for our team."

Still, Dandeneau says there is work to be done.

"Hopefully we can get a good start against Australia because that is where we have been struggling so far in the tournament."

CBC Sports will stream all of the Canadian men's and women's games at the tournament.

The Canadian women will face Australia at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday in their next game, while the Canadian men are also back in action to take on host Germany at 12 p.m. ET.

The men won their tournament debut 64-56 over Great Britain, as 38-year-old Patrick Anderson came off a 12-year hiatus with 26 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.