Patrick Anderson guides Canada to opening win at wheelchair basketball worlds

Canadian star Patrick Anderson didn't miss a beat in his return to the basketball world championships, leading his team to a convincing 77-47 opening victory over Morocco on Friday in Hamburg, Germany.

After a 12-year worlds hiatus, the 38-year-old from Fergus, Ont., made a statement by scoring a game-high 26 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

"Compared to 2006, it's just incredible how deep this tournament goes," Anderson said. "It's good to have a game like this to get an opportunity to feel the referees out a little bit, and get the jitters out of the way for both the young guys and the old guys that haven't been in it for a little while like me."

The three-time Paralympic gold medallist came out of retirement, and scored a double-double, to lead Canada to a 77-47 win over Morocco to open the IWBF 2018 Wheelchair Basketball World Championships. 1:03

Fielding a relatively young roster, Canada had the opportunity to showcase its depth as all 12 players clocked at least five minutes of game time. Vincent Dallaire, Colin Higgins, Lee Melymick and Garrett Ostepchuk each made their international debut for Canada.

"It was definitely a lot more challenging than I expected, but it was a really amazing feeling and I'm just happy to get that first one out of the way," Ostepchuk said. "I can now move on to the next one and be more prepared for the next game and the rest of the tournament."

The Canadian men will face the hosts on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.

CBC Sports will stream all of the Canadian men's and women's games at the tournament.

On the women's side, Canada fell to a strong Great Britain team 64-56. The Canadian women will play Spain on Saturday at 6:15 a.m. ET.