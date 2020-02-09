Skip to Main Content
Canada vs Sweden: FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament on CBC presented by DAZN
Sports·Live

Canada vs Sweden: FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament on CBC presented by DAZN

Canada's next opponent in their final march to the Olympics is Sweden.
Canada's next opponent in their final march to the Olympics is Sweden. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports