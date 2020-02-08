Skip to Main Content
Canada vs Sweden: FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament on CBC presented by DAZN
Sports·Live

Canada vs Sweden: FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament on CBC presented by DAZN

Watch Canada battle Sweden in this Olympic-Qualifying Volleyball Tournament.
Watch Canada battle Sweden in this Olympic-Qualifying Volleyball Tournament. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports