Skip to Main Content
Canada vs Brazil: 2020 Wheelchair Rugby Paralympic Games Qualifier on CBC
Sports·Live

Canada vs Brazil: 2020 Wheelchair Rugby Paralympic Games Qualifier on CBC

In Canada's second match of the day they will take on Brazil, ranked ninth in the world.
In Canada's second match of the day they will take on Brazil, ranked ninth in the world. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports