Montreal's Felicia Spencer makes weight ahead of UFC title bout with Amanda Nunes
Headline fight marks Canada's 1st title challenger since Georges St-Pierre in 2017
Canadian challenger Felicia (Feenom) Spencer and featherweight champion Amanda (Lioness) Nunes both made weight Friday ahead of their 145-pound title clash Saturday night at UFC 250.
Nunes weighed in at the 145-pound limit while Spencer was listed at 144 1/2 pounds.
Spencer (8-1-0) is the first Canadian to challenge for a UFC title since former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre, in his final outing, dethroned middleweight title-holder Michael Bisping in November 2017.
The American-based Brazilian, who has won her last 10 fights, is one of only four UFC fighters to rule two weight classes at the same time (joining Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor and Henry Cejudo).
Born in Montreal, Spencer moved to the U.S. with her family when she was four. While she maintains Canadian ties, she now calls Orlando home.
'She's great, but she is human'
Oddsmakers favour Nunes at around plus-600, meaning you have to bet $600 to make $100.
Despite those odds, UFC president Dana White said Nunes goes into the fight under weighty expectations.
"She's great, but she is human," said White.
"And she's got two divisions, which is unbelievable," he added. "And literally everybody in those divisions are breaking down film on her and everybody's training on how to beat her. It's never harder than when you're on top."
Former bantamweight champion Cody (No Love) Garbrandt (11-3-0) faces Raphael Assuncao (27-7-0) in the co-main event. Assuncao is ranked fifth among 135-pound contenders while Garbrandt is No. 9.
