Jaida Lee becomes 1st female to pitch in Canada Games men's competition

Jaida Lee made history at the Canada Summer Games on Monday, becoming the first female to play in the male baseball competition since it began in 1967.

Lee pitched 1 1/3 innings for Newfoundland and Labrador in a 17-7 loss to Alberta to kick off the day's slate of games.

The 16-year-old from St. John's, who was Newfoundland and Labrador's flag-bearer in the opening ceremony, pitched a scoreless fourth inning, but Alberta came back with a six-run fifth to put the game away.

The baseball she threw will be enshrined in the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in St. Marys, Ont.

In other results at the Games held in Ontario's Niagara region, Quebec's Mathis Beaulieu won the men's sprint triathlon, with Daniel Damian of British Columbia taking silver and Tristen Jones of Ontario picking up bronze.

Colette Reimer of B.C. won the women's event, with Ontario's Anja Krueger second and Alberta's Sophia Howell third.

