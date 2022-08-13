Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Sports·ROUNDUP

Ontario, Quebec earn three gold medals apiece at Canada Games

Bailey O'Regan won the women's 3,000-metre open water swim race, Olivier Risk won the men's event for Ontario, and the provincial women's box lacrosse team claimed gold with a 2-1 victory over B.C.

Bailey O'Regan wins women's 3k-metre open water swim race, Olivier Risk wins men's

The Canadian Press ·
Bailey O'Regan of Ontario poses with her gold medal after winning the 3,000-metre open water swim race on Friday at the Canada Summer Games. (@GoTeamOntario/Twitter)

Ontario and Quebec picked up three gold medals apiece Friday at the Canada Summer Games.

Meanwhile, Quebec's Julianne Sarrazin was victorious in the women's sprint in mountain bike cycling, Zorak Paille won the men's event, and the Quebec men's soccer team handed Ontario a 3-0 loss in the gold-medal final.

Ontario continues to hold onto the top spot of the medal standings with 84 overall and 37 golds, with B.C. at second with 66 medals but sits in third with 19 golds.

Alberta is third overall, adding four medals Friday, with 61 total and 22 golds, and Quebec was in fourth place, inching closer to Alberta with seven medals on the day and 52 overall, including 15 golds.

WATCH | Look back at 1st Canada Games:

A look back at the first Canada Games ahead of Niagara 2022

8 days ago
Duration 0:45
CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo explains the history of the Canada Games ahead of Niagara 2022.
Comments

