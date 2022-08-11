Alberta wins 4 swimming gold medals on Day 5 of Canada Summer Games
Special Olympics swimmer Teagen Purvis claims 3rd gold medal for Manitoba
Alberta led the way on Wednesday, picking up four of its 13 total gold medals in the pool at the Canada Games.
Nicholas Duncan (men's 100-metre butterfly), Maxine Clark (women's 100-metre butterfly), Connor Bissett (men's 50-metre backstroke Special Olympics), and the women's 4x100-metre medley relay team all struck gold.
Ontario and British Columbia snagged three golds apiece on the day in swimming action.
On British Columbia's side, the men's 4x100 medley relay team, Thomas Caruso in the 200 backstroke, Peter Huang in the men's 200 freestyle all won gold.
Selkirk, Man., native Teagen Purvis claimed her third gold and fourth overall medal of the competition, winning the women's 50 backstroke Special Olympics. Halle West added to the province's two-gold day in the pool with a victory in the women's 100 breaststroke.
Quebec picked up one gold on the day as Tatiana Nault won the SB4-9, SB11-14 women's 100 backstroke. Nova Scotia's lone gold came from Keilen Bellis' win in the men's 100 breaststroke.
B.C. wins historic rugby 7s gold
In other action, for the first time in Canada Summer Games history, women's rugby sevens medals were awarded, as British Columbia defeated Quebec for gold, while Ontario earned bronze.
"I don't know if I have words for this feeling," Quebec coach Jocelyn Barrieau said in a statement. "I just watched the three medallists dance and celebrate together. I know that rugby is in a good spot in this country and this competition has done a lot for our game and I'll be grateful for that for a long time."
Ontario currently leads the medal table with 46 to go along with 20 golds. British Columbia is second in overall medals (39) and third for golds (9). Meanwhile, Alberta is second in gold-medal wins (13) and third in total medal count with 31.
Yukon, Prince Edward Island, Nunavut and the Northwest Territories are all still in search of their first medals at the Games.
