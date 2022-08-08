Swimmers lead the way as 2022 Canada Summer Games kick off in Niagara
Ontario leads with 4 gold medals; 28th edition of Games will run until Aug. 21
Alberta, Ontario, British Columbia and Quebec have the most medals with four and Ontario has the most golds with four as competition in the 2022 Canada Summer Games got underway Sunday.
Quebec swimmer Timothe Barbeau has his province's first gold in the 800-metre freestyle event.
Swimmer Reid Maxwell won Alberta's first gold in the 400-metre, S6-13 para freestyle.
The first medals have been handed out! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeckMedalMoments?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeckMedalMoments</a><br>-<br><br>Les premières médailles ont été remises!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeckMedalMoments?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeckMedalMoments</a> <a href="https://t.co/gGYrhLJZX1">pic.twitter.com/gGYrhLJZX1</a>—@CanadaGames
The Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games will host approximately 5,000 up-and-coming Canadian athletes, coaches, and support staff until Aug. 21 for the 28th edition of the Canada Games.
These Games mark just the third occasion in the event's 55-year history that they have been held in the province of Ontario and the first time in 21 years.
