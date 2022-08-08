Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
ROUNDUP

Swimmers lead the way as 2022 Canada Summer Games kick off in Niagara

Alberta, Ontario, British Columbia and Quebec have the most medals with four and Ontario has the most golds with four as competition in the 2022 Canada Summer Games got underway Sunday.

Ontario leads with 4 gold medals; 28th edition of Games will run until Aug. 21

The Canadian Press ·
Alberta, Ontario, British Columbia and Quebec all claimed four medals during the first day of competition at the 2022 Canada Summer Games on Sunday in Niagara, Ont. (@CanadaGames/Twitter)

Swimmers Katie Cosgriffe (400-metre S6-13 freestyle, 5:02.31, personal best) and Bailey O'Regan (1,500-metre freestyle, 17:08.38, personal best) each netted a gold for Ontario, as did the 4x200-metre freestyle female relay team and 4x200-metre freestyle male relay team.

Quebec swimmer Timothe Barbeau has his province's first gold in the 800-metre freestyle event.

Swimmer Reid Maxwell won Alberta's first gold in the 400-metre, S6-13 para freestyle.

The Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games will host approximately 5,000 up-and-coming Canadian athletes, coaches, and support staff until Aug. 21 for the 28th edition of the Canada Games.

These Games mark just the third occasion in the event's 55-year history that they have been held in the province of Ontario and the first time in 21 years.

