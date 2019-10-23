Martin Brodeur reflects on career as he steps into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame

Winning is fun, said Hockey Hall of Fame goalie Martin Brodeur, who finished his 22-year NHL career with a regular-season record 691 victories.

But what you do in the community and for fans is more important, the three-time Stanley Cup champion said Wednesday after being inducted into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame at the CBC in Toronto.

"It's amazing what the power of sport does for children and communities," said Brodeur, who posted a record 125 shutouts in 1,266 games, all but the last seven with the New Jersey Devils. "When kids want a picture or autograph, you reflect later on and realize you did something good.

"Then you see them come back five years later, they're all grown up, have their own lives and they tell you how much you inspired them. You're like, 'Whoa.'

"I just wanted to give back and be nice. I was fortunate to have talent, play on a good team and make the NHL."

Olympic rower Guylaine Bernier, freestyle skier Alex Bilodeau, Paralympian Colette Bourgonje, women's hockey player Jayna Hefford, water polo player Waneek Horn-Miller, marathon swimmer Vicki Keith and former CFL commissioner Doug Mitchell are the other inductees.

"I have so much respect for what you all accomplished in your own careers," Brodeur, who won Olympic in 2002 at Salt Lake City and on home soil at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games, told his fellow inductees. "It's special to be part of a class like this and see [others] live out their dreams."

WATCH: Brodeur 'didn't put too much pressure' on himself:

CBC Sports' Anastasia Bucsis interviews two-time Olympic champion, three-time Stanley Cup winner and Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur before his induction into the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame. 3:35

Drafted 20th overall by the Devils in 1990, Brodeur also won silver medals at the 1996 and 2005 world hockey championships.

When the Montreal native retired in 2015, he held the NHL regular-season mark for games played and minutes played (74,439) and was also first in starts (204) and shutouts (24) in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Brodeur, 47, returned to New Jersey in August 2018 to work as executive vice-president of business development for the Devils after three years as assistant general manager with the St. Louis Blues, with whom he ended his playing career.