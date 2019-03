Video

Canada score silver medal in team relay at bobsleigh worlds

A Canadian squad composed of bobsledders Christine de Bruin, Kristen Bujnowski, Nick Poloniato, Keefer Joyce, and skeleteon athletes Dave Greszczyszyn and Mirela Rahneva grabbed a silver medal in the team relay event at the bobsleigh worlds.

