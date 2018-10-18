Watch Canada's Sports Hall of Fame officially induct 2018 class

Watch live coverage now as Canada's Sports Hall of Fame introduces the class of 2018 from Toronto. There are eight inductees — six athletes and two builders.

Hockey Hall of Famer Dave Keon leads a class that also includes:

Former diving standout Alex Despatie, two-time Olympic silver medallist.

Three-time Olympic cross-country skier Chandra Crawford.

CFL great Damon Allen, a four-time Grey Cup champion.

Baseball's Mary Baker.

Wheelchair athlete Jeff Adams.

Alberta Indigenous leader Willie Littlefield and Dr. Sandra Kirby will be inducted in the category for builders.

The event features every inductee receiving the member jacket, symbolizing Canada's highest sporting honour.