Watch Canada's Sports Hall of Fame officially induct 2018 class
Watch live coverage now as Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame introduces the class of 2018 from Toronto. There are eight inductees — six athletes and two builders.
Live coverage begins now from Toronto
Watch live coverage now as Canada's Sports Hall of Fame introduces the class of 2018 from Toronto. There are eight inductees — six athletes and two builders.
Hockey Hall of Famer Dave Keon leads a class that also includes:
- Former diving standout Alex Despatie, two-time Olympic silver medallist.
- Three-time Olympic cross-country skier Chandra Crawford.
- CFL great Damon Allen, a four-time Grey Cup champion.
- Baseball's Mary Baker.
- Wheelchair athlete Jeff Adams.
Alberta Indigenous leader Willie Littlefield and Dr. Sandra Kirby will be inducted in the category for builders.
The event features every inductee receiving the member jacket, symbolizing Canada's highest sporting honour.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.