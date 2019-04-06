Skip to Main Content
Canada's next great water polo player resides in Regina, meet Blaire McDowell
Sports·Video

Canadian water poloist Blaire McDowell credits her coach Cyril Dorgigné for the growth and expansion of the National junior water polo team.
