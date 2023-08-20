Canada ousted from Little League World Series following loss to Mexico

Canada's run at the Little League World Series ended with a 10-1 loss to Mexico in an elimination-round game on Sunday in Williamsport, Pa.

The Canadians, represented by North Regina Little League, opened the scoring in the first inning when Jaxon Weir stole home.

Mexico levelled the score 1-1 in the third inning and then surged ahead with an eight-run fourth inning to seal the victory. The team from Tijuana added to the onslaught with one more run in the fifth.

Weir, Braeden McQueen and Pierce Sorrell recorded hits for Canada.

Mexico connected for 11 hits off five different Canadian pitchers.

Canada finished the tournament with one win and two losses.