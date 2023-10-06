Canada to face Bermuda for berth in T20 cricket World Cup

Canada's game against Panama at the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Americas qualifier was abandoned without a ball bowled Friday due to bad weather in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Tropical Storm Philippe lashed Bermuda with heavy rains and winds before being downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone Friday as it churned northward toward Atlantic Canada and New England.

Bermuda's game against the Cayman Islands was also called off.

The cancellations set up a tournament decider between Canada (3-1-0) and Bermuda (4-0-0) on Saturday. The Canadians have won three straight after an opening 86-run loss to Bermuda.

Canada, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands (1-3-0) and Panama (0-4-0) are competing in a double round-robin format for a berth in the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States.

Canada has not qualified for the eight previous editions of the T20 World Cup, which has expanded to 20 teams in 2024.