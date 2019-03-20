Video

Canada, Chelsea Carey boost playoff hopes with win over China

Chelsea Carey scored a triple in the ninth end, as Canada (4-4) beat China 8-7 at the world women's curling championship in Silkeborg, Denmark. 0:42

