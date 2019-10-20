Skip to Main Content
Canad Inns Women’s Curling Classic on CBC: Semifinal - Portage la Prairie
Sports·Live

Canad Inns Women’s Curling Classic on CBC: Semifinal - Portage la Prairie

Four teams has survived this far but only two will advance to the finals the Canad Inns Women's Curling Classic.
Four teams has survived this far but only two will advance to the finals the Canad Inns Women's Curling Classic. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports