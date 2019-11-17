Skip to Main Content
Canad Inns Mixed Doubles Curling Classic on CBC - Portage la Prairie - Match 4
Sports·Live

Canad Inns Mixed Doubles Curling Classic on CBC - Portage la Prairie - Match 4

Match 4 of the Canad Inns Mixed Doubles Curling Classic from Portage-la-Prairie, SK.
Match 4 of the Canad Inns Mixed Doubles Curling Classic from Portage-la-Prairie, SK. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports