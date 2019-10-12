Canad Inns Men’s Curling Classic on CBC - Portage la Prairie: Match 1
Sweeping curling action continues on the second day of the Canad Inns Men's Curling Classic, an event where the world's top male curlers compete for $56,000 in prize money & the Dave Elias Memorial Trophy.
