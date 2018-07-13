Ryder Wright earns back-to-back Calgary Stampede saddle bronc wins

American Ryder Wright has taken control of Pool B with just one run remaining for the last group of saddle bronc riders.

The Milford, Utah, native shot to the top on Thursday at the Calgary Stampede with back-to-back winning rides. His second-run score of 92.00 and third-run score of 90.00 were the best of the week so far from both pools.

Ryder leads with $14,500 in earnings, followed by his older brother Rusty Wright in second with $9,000.

Rusty has put down three consistently strong rides (86.50, 84.50, 87.50) to put himself in good standing to advance to the final on Showdown Sunday.

He tied for second on Thursday with Wade Sundell of Boxholm, Iowa, who currently sits in third place with $8,500.

Top-ranked rider Jacobs Crawley of Boerne, Texas dropped one spot to fourth after posting a disappointing score of 79.00 to bring his total earnings to $5,000.

Pool B wraps up Friday, with the top-four competitors punching their tickets directly to Showdown Sunday. The remaining riders will compete on Wild Card Saturday for a second chance to advance.