Ryder Wright earns back-to-back Calgary Stampede saddle bronc wins
American has commanding lead of Pool B ahead of final day
American Ryder Wright has taken control of Pool B with just one run remaining for the last group of saddle bronc riders.
The Milford, Utah, native shot to the top on Thursday at the Calgary Stampede with back-to-back winning rides. His second-run score of 92.00 and third-run score of 90.00 were the best of the week so far from both pools.
- Winnipeg once wrangled the Stampede out of Calgary
- Life ain't easy for a rodeo clown
- CBC Sports' full coverage of 2018 Calgary Stampede
Ryder leads with $14,500 in earnings, followed by his older brother Rusty Wright in second with $9,000.
Rusty has put down three consistently strong rides (86.50, 84.50, 87.50) to put himself in good standing to advance to the final on Showdown Sunday.
He tied for second on Thursday with Wade Sundell of Boxholm, Iowa, who currently sits in third place with $8,500.
Top-ranked rider Jacobs Crawley of Boerne, Texas dropped one spot to fourth after posting a disappointing score of 79.00 to bring his total earnings to $5,000.
Pool B wraps up Friday, with the top-four competitors punching their tickets directly to Showdown Sunday. The remaining riders will compete on Wild Card Saturday for a second chance to advance.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.