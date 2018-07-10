Rodeo competitors punch ticket to Showdown Sunday at Calgary Stampede

With Pool A coming to a close, several rodeo competitors seized the opportunity to punch a ticket straight through to Showdown Sunday on Day 4 of the Calgary Stampede.

Cody DeMoss did it in the saddle bronc riding by repeating as a winner on Monday. This time it came courtesy of an 89 point ride on a horse called Curly Bill.

"Outstanding animal," said DeMoss, from Louisiana. "He really had a good day with me. You know, when a feller gets tapped off on a bucker, that's the funnest thing to do. That was one of them right there. That's why we ride bucking horses, to get on like that and to ride like that".

By claiming back to back go-rounds, DeMoss shot his earnings up to $11,000, which was enough to nail down the last of the four spots available getting him right through to Sunday's action.

Clay Elliott finished high man in Pool A by placing in each of the four rounds, picking up $14,000. Three-time Stampede winner Zeke Thurston was second Monday and finished second in the pool, with $13,500, followed by Isaac Diaz with $11,500.

2018 Calgary Stampede on CBC 7:27

Kelly Bruner also put up two wins, setting a new fast barrel racing time for the Stampede at 17.17 seconds.

"It's great to be a repeat," Bruner said. "My horse ran really hard. I got a better third – my third barrel was kind of a loop yesterday, and today, I set him up for it better, and boy, I mean I skinned it. It was very close to going over." Bruner cruised to the top of the Pool A barrel racing standings with her $19,000 total. Also qualifying from the first four days of competition were Ivy Conrado ($17,0000), Lisa Lockhart ($12,000) and Carmel Wright ($8,500).

Kyle Irwin also made it two-for-two in the steer wrestling when he tipped over his steer in just 3.8 seconds, for his second-straight victory.

"Yesterday was good, and then today I knew I had a chance, but you've still got to do it. I'm looking forward to Sunday," said Irwin. "That's the ticket now, is to get to the Final Four, and then you win good money out of here." Irwin makes Sunday's cut directly with his $11,000 Stampede haul, just behind defending Stampede Champion Tyler Waguespack with his $11,500. Cody Cassidy makes the cut as he finished with $9500, and then Cole Edge of Oklahoma joins the crew with $7750.

2018 Calgary Stampede on CBC 1:33:04

There was also a new fast time set in the tie-down roping, when Caleb Smidt came out and laid down a run in just 6.7 seconds.

The $5500 bonus improved Smidt's Stampede account to $13,500 and guaranteed him a spot at Sunday's Finals. Topping Pool A was fellow Texan Cory Solomon, who placed on each of the four days, giving him a tally of $15,000. Cade Swor also makes it through to Sunday with $11,000 and joining them will be Kyle Lucas of Carstairs with $8,500.

First place in the bareback riding on Day 4 was shared between a pair of traveling partners. Richmond Champion and Caleb Bennett posted an identical score of 84 points on their horses, giving them a payout of $5000 each. Despite the cash injection, Bennett came up a bit short on his account and won't join his truck mates Champion, who topped Pool A with his $15,000 tally and Jake Vold ($10,000), who also earned the bye. Instead, he'll get another horse on Wild Card Saturday. Clint Laye ($13,000), and Shane O'Connell ($7250) rounded out the bareback qualifiers.

2018 Calgary Stampede on CBC 1:00:03

There were four bull riders who made the whistle in the round, but the best of the bunch was from Joe Frost on the C5 bull Big Dip, for 87.5 points. The extra $5500 gave him the frontrunner spot in Pool A with $15,000. Cooper Davis of Texas finished second overall with $10,000; followed by Brazilian Fabiano Vieira at $8000; and Ty Wallace with $7500.