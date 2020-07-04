Calgary Stampede Replay on CBC: 2019 Wild Card Saturday
Tune into CBC television or CBCSports.ca on July 11 and 12 to watch moments from the 2019 Calgary Stampede.
Program begins on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
Tune into CBC television or CBCSports.ca on July 11 at 3 p.m. ET to watch Wild Card Saturday from the 2019 Calgary Stampede.
Return on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET to watch last year's Championship Sunday.
