Calgary Stampede Replay on CBC: 2019 Wild Card Saturday

Tune into CBC television or CBCSports.ca on July 11 and 12 to watch moments from the 2019 Calgary Stampede.

Program begins on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

An encore of last year's Wild Card Saturday, which is a high stakes race where only two of the dozen contenders in each event ride, wrestle, rope or race their way to a last-minute booking for the richest day in rodeo – Championship Sunday. 0:00

Tune into CBC television or CBCSports.ca on July 11 at 3 p.m. ET to watch Wild Card Saturday from the 2019 Calgary Stampede.

Return on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET to watch last year's Championship Sunday. 

