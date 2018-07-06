Coming Up
Watch the 2018 Calgary Stampede
CBC Sports is the home of the Calgary Stampede. Get all the details on how to watch all the action — including the Parade, Rodeo, and Rangeland Derby — beginning on Friday, July 6.
Watch all the action continuing at 3:30 p.m. ET
CBC Sports is the home of the Calgary Stampede. Watch all the action — including the Parade, Rodeo, and Rangeland Derby — beginning on Friday, July 6, by clicking the live streams below.
For all the latest news, results and information from the Stampede, click the link below.
See below for a detailed list of events and when they will be live streamed:
Calgary Stampede Rodeo
- Friday, July 6: 3:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. MT
- Saturday, July 7: 3:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. MT
- Sunday, July 8: 3:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. MT
- Monday, July 9: 3:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. MT
- Tuesday, July 10: 3:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. MT
- Wednesday, July 11: 3:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. MT
- Thursday, July 12: 3:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. MT
- Friday, July 13: 3:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. MT
- Saturday, July 14: Wild Card Saturday – 3:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. MT (also on CBC TV)
- Sunday, July 15: Showdown Sunday – 3:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. MT (also on CBC TV)
Calgary Stampede Rangeland Derby
- Friday, July 6: 10 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. MT
- Saturday, July 7: 10 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. MT
- Sunday, July 8: 10 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. MT
- Monday, July 9: 10 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. MT
- Tuesday, July 10: 10 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. MT
- Wednesday, July 11: 10 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. MT
- Thursday, July 12: 10 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. MT
- Friday, July 13: 10 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. MT
- Saturday, July 14: 10 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. MT
- Sunday, July 15: 10:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. MT
Stampede: Rangeland Derby & Wrap
- Friday, July 6: 11 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. MT
- Saturday, July 7: 10 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. MT
- Sunday, July 8: 10:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. MT
- Monday, July 9: 11 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. MT
- Tuesday, July 10: 11 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. MT
- Wednesday, July 11: 11 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. MT
- Thursday, July 12: 11 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. MT
- Friday, July 13: 11 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. MT
- Saturday, July 14: 10 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. MT
- Sunday, July 15: 10:00 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. MT
Stampede: Parade
- Saturday, July 8: 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT (also on CBC TV)
*check your local listings for CBC TV broadcast times.
