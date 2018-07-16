Brazil's Marcos Gloria grabs $100K prize at Calgary Stampede rodeo

Brazilian bull rider Marcos Gloria made the most of his second chance to win $100,000 at the Calgary Stampede rodeo on Sunday.

Gloria, who is currently based in Edmonton, was originally bucked off Happy Camper, but was given another chance because the other three finalists — Fabiano Vieira of Brazil, Joe Frost of Randlett, Utah and Ty Wallace of Collbran, Colo. — were all thrown off their bulls as well.

During his re-ride, Gloria scored 76 points atop Rattler, while Vieira, Frost and Wallace were all bucked off their bulls once again. Vieira, Frost and Wallace each won $16,666.67 for finishing in a tie for second place.

Ten competitors in each of the six events qualified to compete on Sunday and only the top four from the first go-round advanced to the finals. The winner of each event was awarded $100,000, while the second-place finisher took home $25,000. Third and fourth spots paid out $15,000 and $10,000 respectively.

Tuf Cooper of Weatherford, Texas, won the tie-down roping title in a time of 6.8 seconds to edge out Caleb Smidt of Bellville, Texas. It's the second Calgary Stampede title for Cooper, who also won in 2011.

Richie Champion takes bareback title

Thanks to his 92.5-point ride atop Virgil, Richie Champion of Dublin, Texas, won his second straight Stampede title in the bareback event. Champion edged out Jake Vold of Airdrie, Alta., by just half a point to finish first. Vold still took home the second-place prize of $25,000 following his 92-point ride aboard Trail Dust.

Matt Reeves of Cross Plains, Texas, won his first steer wrestling title in Calgary by recording the top time of 4.7 seconds. Last year's champion, Tyler Waguespack of Gonzales, La., posted a time of 6.7 seconds to finish second.

Ryder Wright of Milford, Utah finished first in the saddle bronc event by virtue of his impressive 93-point ride atop Stampede Warrior. Zeke Thurston of Big Valley, Alta., wasn't able to win his third straight saddle bronc championship at the Stampede, but he still managed to finish second following his 90-point performance aboard Get Smart.

Hailey Kinsel of Cotulla, Texas won the barrel racing championship in a time of 17.078 seconds to edge out Kelly Bruner of Millsap, Texas, by just .028 seconds for top spot.