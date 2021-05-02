Skip to Main Content
Sports

Caitlyn Jenner says she opposes trans girls competing in female school sports

Caitlyn Jenner, a former Olympic gold medal winner and transgender activist, said on Sunday she did not support trans girls competing in female school sports as world sporting bodies debate whether trans women hold an unfair advantage.

'This is a question of fairness,' says Jenner, who transitioned in 2015

Thomson Reuters ·
Caitlyn Jenner said trans girls should not be allowed to compete in girls' sports in school. Her comments came as dozens of U.S. states propose to ban transgender women and girls from competing in women's sports. (Michael Tran/Getty Images)

Caitlyn Jenner, a former Olympic gold medal winner and transgender activist, said on Sunday she did not support trans girls competing in female school sports as world sporting bodies debate whether trans women hold an unfair advantage.

Jenner, 71, said trans girls should not be allowed to compete in sports with other girls as it "just isn't unfair."

"This is a question of fairness. That's why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls' sports in school. It just isn't fair," Jenner told entertainment media outlet TMZ.

Her comments came as dozens of U.S. states propose to ban transgender women and girls from competing in women's sports, in a move at odds with President Joe Biden's push for greater LGBT+ inclusion.

In March, The International Federation of Sports Medicine (IFSM), which represents 125,000 physicians in 117 countries, said data is scant on the advantages or otherwise of trans athletes, but that each sport needed rules to meet its own physical demands.

Trans men have sparked less controversy, as the extra strength that comes from testosterone taken for transitioning is widely seen as no barrier to safe and fair competition.

WATCH | Where is sport in its fight for inclusion of trans athletes?

Where is sport in its fight for inclusion of trans athletes?

Sports

11 months ago
5:54
Cyclist and trans-athlete advocate Dr. Veronica Ivy talks about misconceptions around trans athletes and where to go from here. 5:54

The global debate has united social conservatives and some top sportswomen against trans activists and supportive athletes.

Opponents say trans women have advantages gained in male puberty that are not sufficiently reduced by hormone treatment.

Jenner, who transitioned in 2015, was an acclaimed athlete whose achievements included winning the men's decathlon event at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal.

Jenner was married to Kris Kardashian after two other marriages and became a step parent to Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, which created the setting for the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reality TV show.

Earlier this month, Jenner added her celebrity status to a growing band of Republicans seeking to unseat California Governor Gavin Newsom.

WATCH | Waneek Horn-Miller's push to use sport as a source of reconciliation:

Waneek Horn-Miller's push to use sport as a source of reconciliation

Sports

5 days ago
10:51
In 1990, 14-year-old Waneek Horn-Miller was stabbed by a bayonet during the Oka Crisis in Quebec. The young Mohawk of Kahnawake turned her pain and confusion into success in the pool; she helped Canada to a gold medal at the 1999 Pan American Games, graced the cover of Time magazine and became an Olympian at Sydney 2000. 10:51
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now