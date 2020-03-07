Skip to Main Content
Cain's Quest snowmobile race gets underway from Newfoundland and Labrador
Sports·Video

Cain's Quest snowmobile race gets underway from Newfoundland and Labrador

The 3100km snowmobile race , the longest in the world, will have competitors with a GPS tracker on their sled, while they each start 1 minute apart. 
The 3100km snowmobile race , the longest in the world, will have competitors with a GPS tracker on their sled, while they each start 1 minute apart.  1:23
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports