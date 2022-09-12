Canadian MMA fighter Elias Theodorou dies at 34 of liver cancer
Former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou died at the age of 34, with media reporting the Canadian had been battling stage 4 liver cancer.
Mississauga, Ont., native earned a UFC contract by winning The Ultimate Fighter in 2014
Theodorou, who died on Sunday, fought in 22 bouts in mixed martial arts, including 11 (8-3 record) in the UFC in the middleweight division.
Representatives of Theodorou confirmed his death to TSN.
He made his professional debut in 2011 and earned a UFC contract by winning The Ultimate Fighter in 2014.
His last professional bout was a win over Bryan Baker in December 2021 in Colorado.
