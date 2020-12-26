Bryony Frost rings in historic horse racing victory on Frodon at King George VI Chase

Bryony Frost became the first female jockey to win the King George VI Chase, after riding Frodon to victory at Kempton Park Racecourse in Sunbury, England on Saturday.

Both rider and horse delivered a masterful front-running performance at odds of 20-1, to give English racehorse trainer Paul Nicholls a record-extending 12th victory.

The win also gave Frost her 175th career win, making her the all-time leading female National Hunt jump jockey.

Following her victory, Frost, holding back tears said, "We've just won the King George! I have had the absolute best time going round there on him. The dark days, the hard words you get thrown at you, to gallop round there with him ... he has just smashed everybody's expectations.

"He's gone round a track that's the wrong way for him, always giving away ground a little bit at his fences. I got some amazing jumps from him. He's what you dream of as a little girl - absolutely epic."

Frost — one of Nicholls' four runners — dictated the pace of the three-mile jumps race at Kempton after going out in front early and jumped excellently throughout.

Clan Des Obeaux, another horse trained by Nicholls, was going for a third straight victory in the race and moved to challenge Frodon with two fences left.

But Frodon finished strongly and reached the finishing post about three lengths clear of Waiting Patiently, a 12-1 shot. Clan Des Obeaux was third.

"I wasn't expecting that," said Nicholls, who has won half of the last 24 editions of the King George.

"I just said to Bryony, `Go as quick as you can and keep galloping."'

Kauto Star and Silviniaco Conti are among the other Nicholls-trained greats to have won the King George.

There were no spectators present at Kempton because of the coronavirus pandemic for a race which usually attracts about 20,000 fans.