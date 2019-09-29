Skip to Main Content
Broken pole leads to great moment of sportsmanship at track and field worlds
Sports·Video

Broken pole leads to great moment of sportsmanship at track and field worlds

After Angelica Bengtsson's pole breaks, she's able to successfully make a vault by borrowing the pole of fellow competitor Nino Guillon-Romarin.
After Angelica Bengtsson's pole breaks, she's able to successfully make a vault by borrowing the pole of fellow competitor Nino Guillon-Romarin. 2:58
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports