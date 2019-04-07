Fan tackles Bret 'The Hitman' Hart during WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

Bret "The Hitman" Hart is OK after the famous Canadian wrestler was tackled by a spectator while he was giving a speech during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony at Barclays Center.

The man was promptly subdued by several people who came to the Calgary native's defence on Saturday night.

This is probably the best angle of the incident involving a fan (and I use that term loosely) attacking Bret Hart. Disgusting. This guy deserved everything he got in the aftermath. Glad to hear Bret was OK and able to resume his speech. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWEHOF?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWEHOF</a><a href="https://t.co/6j1Rf8pkMb">https://t.co/6j1Rf8pkMb</a> <a href="https://t.co/pXwDdcIo6s">pic.twitter.com/pXwDdcIo6s</a> —@SandhuMMA

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press a 26-year-old man was in custody and facing criminal charges. The official was not authorized to discuss to the case and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Several shocked onlookers posted footage of the incident online.

The induction event resumed after the fan was taken into custody.