Skip to Main Content
Fan tackles Bret 'The Hitman' Hart during WWE Hall of Fame ceremony
Sports

Fan tackles Bret 'The Hitman' Hart during WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

Bret "The Hitman" Hart is OK after the famous Canadian wrestler was tackled by a spectator while he was giving a speech during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony at Barclays Center.

Canadian wrestler OK as assailant taken into custody

The Associated Press ·
Bret "The Hitman" Hart, seen above at the WWE Smackdown Live Tour in 2011, was tackled by a spectator during his Hall of Fame speech Saturday. The Canadian was OK and finished his speech while the fan was taken into custody. (Steve Haag/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Bret "The Hitman" Hart is OK after the famous Canadian wrestler was tackled by a spectator while he was giving a speech during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony at Barclays Center.

The man was promptly subdued by several people who came to the Calgary native's defence on Saturday night.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press a 26-year-old man was in custody and facing criminal charges. The official was not authorized to discuss to the case and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Several shocked onlookers posted footage of the incident online.

The induction event resumed after the fan was taken into custody.

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.