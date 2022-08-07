Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Sports

Jiu-Jitsu world champion shot and killed in Brazil

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion Leandro Lo died on Sunday after being shot in the head, his lawyer confirmed to Reuters.

Leandro Lo had won 8 world championships as a black belt since 2012

Thomson Reuters ·
Leandro Lo of Brazil is shown in this 2014 file photo. The eight0time world champion was shot in the head during an altercation in Sao Paulo, authorities told Reuters. (File/Getty Images)

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion Leandro Lo died on Sunday after being shot in the head, his lawyer confirmed to Reuters.

The 33-year-old Lo, whose full name was Leandro Lo Pereira do Nascimento, was at a concert in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo when he got into an altercation with another man and was shot in the forehead.

He was taken to hospital but was declared brain dead hours later.

Lo was one of the most successful Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu athletes of all time, having won eight world championships as a black belt since 2012.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now