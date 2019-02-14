Video

Boyle, Silfverberg the heroes as Ducks blank Canucks

Jakob Silfverberg's 1st period goal stood as the game-winner, as the Anaheim Ducks shut out the Vancouver Canucks 1-0 on the back of Kevin Boyle's 29-save performance in his 1st NHL start.

Jakob Silfverberg's 1st period goal stood as the game-winner, as the Anaheim Ducks shut out the Vancouver Canucks 1-0 on the back of Kevin Boyle's 29-save performance in his 1st NHL start.

