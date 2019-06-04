Rocky 2? Joshua promoter says rematch with Ruiz Jr. will happen
Anthony Joshua's promoter says a rematch will take place between the British fighter and new world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr.
Defeated champion's camp claim clause in contract has been triggered
Eddie Hearn says on Twitter that the contracted rematch clause was triggered Tuesday following talks with Joshua, his management team and his trainer, Rob McCracken.
Hearn says "the fight will take place in (November or December) at a venue to be confirmed shortly."
Ruiz Jr.'s camp has not confirmed that the Mexican boxer has agreed to the fight.
Joshua fell to the first loss of his professional career when he was stopped by Ruiz Jr. in the seventh round at Madison Square Garden in New York at the weekend.
Ruiz Jr. now owns the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts.
