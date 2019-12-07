Anthony Jushua defeats Andy Ruiz in heavyweight world championship rematch
AJ avenges title defeat with unanimous 12 round decision
Anthony Joshua reclaimed his world heavyweight titles Sunday by producing a disciplined and smart display to beat Andy Ruiz Jr. on points in their rematch in the first title fight to be staged in the Middle East.
Joshua won a unanimous verdict, with two judges giving the fight to the Briton 119-110 and the other 119-109.
Joshua won back the WBA, WBO and IBF belts.
By the end of an unspectacular bout fought in the early hours of Sunday in a relatively cool 19 degrees for this part of the world, Joshua was almost running around the ring and Ruiz was planted in the middle, urging him to come closer.
"That affected me a lot."
It was the first heavyweight title fight to be staged in the Middle East and was played out to a backdrop of concerns that Saudi Arabia was using this and other big sporting events to divert attention from its human-rights violations. They include the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
Women who attended the fight at the purpose-built, 15,000-capacity Diriyah Arena did not appear to be segregated, as they have been in sports stadiums in Saudi Arabia since being allowed into them for the first time last year.
