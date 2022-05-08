Skip to Main Content
Sports·New

Dmitry Bivol retains light heavyweight belt, hands Canelo 2nd career loss in upset

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol retained his title by defeating Saul "Canelo" Alvarez by unanimous decision Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Loss is Canelo's 2nd fight at light heavyweight

W.G. Ramirez · The Associated Press ·
Kyrgyzstan's Dmitry Bivol has his hand raised after winning a light heavyweight title boxing match against Canelo Alvarez via unanimous decision on Saturday in Las Vegas. (John Locher/The Associated Press)

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol retained his title by defeating Saul "Canelo" Alvarez by unanimous decision Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The unbeaten Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs), who has held a version of his belt since May 2016, handed Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs) just the second defeat of his career.

Alvarez moved back up to the heaviest weight of his career to contend for the 175-pound title.

After opening the fight with a trio of very close rounds, it was clear Bivol would be able to utilize his advantages with reach and height, to pepper Alvarez and keep him off when charging with his power punches.

Alvarez tried, at times, to use his intimidating tactics to taunt Bivol.

With a rematch clause in the contract, Alvarez said afterward in the ring he wanted a rematch with the Kyrgyzstan-born Russian champion.

Bivol responded: "No problem."

In the co-main event at 140 pounds, Montana Love (18-0-1, 10 KOs) beat Gabriel Valenzuela (25-3-1, 15 KOs) by unanimous decision with identical scores from all three judges (114-112). With the win, Love solidifies himself as a contender in the junior welterweight division.

WATCH | Would Canelo Alvarez ever fight Kamaru Usman? | Bring It In:

Would Canelo Alvarez ever fight Kamaru Usman? | Bring It In

6 months ago
Duration 5:07
Kamaru Usman defeated Colby Covington in UFC 268 and said in his post-match interview that he would want to take on Canelo Alvarez as his next opponent. Is there any chance Usman would last longer than three rounds in a boxing match against Alvarez? In a sport like boxing, where money always talks, can we really say this matchup will never happen? Host Morgan Campbell is joined by Dave Zirin and Meghan McPeak to give their thoughts on the hypothetical matchup between the best pound-for-pound fighters in their respective sport. 5:07

Also from the main undercard, Shakhram Giyasov (13-0, 9 KOs) beat Christian Gomez (22-3-1, 20 KOs) by unanimous decision (98-89, 99-88, 99-88) in a 10-round welterweight bout.

Marc Castro (7-0, 5 KOs) won via unanimous decision (60-54) over Pedro Vicente (7-5-1, 2 KOs).

Zhilei Zhang (24-0-1, 19 KOs) knocked out Scott Alexander just 1:54 in the first round in a heavyweight clash. Alexander was a replacement after Filip Hrgovic was forced to withdraw from his scheduled bout against Zhang.

Earlier Saturday, Joselito Velazquez (15-0-1, 10 KOs) won with a 6th-round TKO over Jose Soto (15-2, 6 KOs).

Aaron Silva (10-0, 7 KOs) won via fourth-round TKO over Alexis Espino (9-1-1, 6 KOs).

Elnur Abduraimov (9-0, 8 KOs) won by way of second-round TKO over Manny Correa (11-1, 7 KOs).

Fernando Molina (8-0, 3 KOs) won a split decision over Ricardo Valdovinos (8-2, 5 KOs) with scores of 58-56, 57-56 for Molina and 57-56 for Valdavinos.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now