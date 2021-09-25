Usyk stuns Joshua with unanimous decision victory to become unified heavyweight champion
Oleksandr Usyk ended Anthony Joshua's second reign as world heavyweight champion Saturday with a unanimous points win in just his third fight since stepping up from the cruiserweight division.
Ukrainian becomes 3rd man to win world titles at cruiserweight, heavyweight
Oleksandr Usyk ended Anthony Joshua's second reign as world heavyweight champion Saturday with a unanimous points win in just his third fight since stepping up from the cruiserweight division.
Usyk became the third man, after Evander Holyfield and David Haye, to win world titles at cruiserweight then heavyweight. Six years after Wladimir Klitschko's long heavyweight reign ended, Ukraine has another champion in boxing's marquee division.
Joshua could not cope with Usyk's superior reflexes and punching power, especially off his left, and ended the fight slumped on the ropes after a flurry of punches by the mandatory challenger to his WBO belt.
Usyk also took Joshua's WBA and IBF titles.
Joshua has a rematch clause in the deal.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?