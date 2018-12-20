Boxer Adonis Stevenson remains unconscious, promoter says
Montreal fighter suffered a knockout in Dec. 1 fight in Quebec City
The promoter for Adonis Stevenson says the boxer remains unconscious and has not improved since doctors sedated him and placed him on a ventilator after a Dec. 1 knockout loss.
Promoter Yvon Michel said Thursday "doctors do not venture an opinion on what lies ahead" for the 41-year-old fighter. Stevenson is in intensive care at Quebec City's Hopital de l'Enfant-Jesusstill and "needs mechanical assistance to breathe."
Stevenson's condition deteriorated after he was helped to the dressing room following the fight against Oleksandr Gvozdyk of Ukraine at the Videotron Centre. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
He was admitted with a traumatic brain injury that required immediate neurosurgery. Intensive care specialist Dr. Alexis Turgeon said Dec. 5 that most patients suffer lasting effects from such injuries.
The hospital has not provided an official update on Stevenson's condition since.
