Skip to Main Content
Sports

Boston Marathon looks to re-start in Oct., pending state of pandemic

The Boston Marathon, after being cancelled for the first time in 2020, is now set for Oct. 11 if races are to be allowed come that time

All 6 marathon majors to be held within 6-week window

Thomson Reuters ·
After being cancelled for the first time in 2020, the Boston Marathon is set to be held Oct.11 if races are allowed come that time. (File photo from Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Marathon, cancelled last year for the first time in its history due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held on Oct. 11 as long as road races are allowed under the Massachusetts reopening plan, race organizers said on Tuesday.

All six marathon majors scheduled this year will now be condensed into a six-week window, starting with the Berlin Marathon on Sept. 26 and ending with the New York City Marathon on Nov. 7 while the Olympics races will be held on Aug. 7-8.

The field size for the world's most prestigious marathon, which generally draws over 30,000 runners from all over the world, will be forthcoming, the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) said in a news release.

"We announce the 2021 Boston Marathon date with a cautious optimism, understanding full well that we will continue to be guided by science and our continued collaborative work with local, city, state, and public health officials," said B.A.A. Chief Executive Tom Grilk.

"If we are able to hold an in-person race in October, the safety of participants, volunteers, spectators, and community members will be paramount."

Organizers also said the event plan must be approved by the eight cities and towns that comprise the 26.2-mile (42km) race route.

The Boston Marathon, which extends from the suburb of Hopkinton to downtown Boston, had been held annually since 1897 until it was cancelled in 2020.

Organizers said last October that the 2021 edition would not be held in its usual April spot and that it would instead be held in the autumn.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now