U.S. skier Bode Miller, wife expecting twins just over year after tragic death of daughter

Decorated U.S. skier Bode Miller and wife Morgan Beck announced Monday they are expecting twins, 14 months after their daughter drowned in a tragic accident.

Miller, 41, and Beck, 32, both posted to their respective Instagram accounts photos of their other four children with balloons spelling out T-W-I-N-S.

It was June last year that their 19-month-old daughter Emeline drowned after falling into a neighbour's pool in Southern California.

Beck's post outlined the roller-coaster of emotions she experienced after losing a child while she was five months pregnant with Nash, now 10 months old. She ended the caption with: "From the beginning of this pregnancy, we knew Emmy had her hands in this miracle somehow."

Since the accident last June the family has become active in raising awareness about drowning prevention and share their progress with links for Infant Swimming Resource in order to help prevent others from suffering the same loss.

Miller is a six-time Olympic medallist, including a gold in Vancouver in 2010, and two-time overall World Cup champion.