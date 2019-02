Video

Bo Horvat scores a pair, Canucks blank Ducks

Bo Horvat set a new career high with his 22nd and 23rd goals of the season, and Jacob Markstrom made 29 saves for the shutout in Vancouver's 4-0 win over Anaheim on Monday night.

