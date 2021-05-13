Skip to Main Content
Sports·Video

Bjørn Johnsen's brace leads CF Montreal to shutout win over Miami

Bjørn Johnsen records 2 goals in the first half as CF Montreal blanks Inter Miami 2-0.

