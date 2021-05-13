Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
COVID-19
Local updates
Watch live
COVID-19 tracker
Vaccine tracker
sports
Top Stories
Scores
NHL
Olympic Sports
Video
Shows
Podcasts
Player's Own Voice
All Sports
Sports
·
Video
Bjørn Johnsen's brace leads CF Montreal to shutout win over Miami
Bjørn Johnsen records 2 goals in the first half as CF Montreal blanks Inter Miami 2-0.
Social Sharing
Bjørn Johnsen records 2 goals in the first half as CF Montreal blanks Inter Miami 2-0.
Posted: May 13, 2021 12:03 AM ET | Last Updated: May 13
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC Sports
Report Typo or Error
now