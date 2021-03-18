Toronto FC, Argos president Bill Manning rewarded with 5-year contract extension
Bill Manning, president of both Toronto FC and the Toronto Argonauts, has been signed to a five-year contract extension that runs through the 2025 Major League Soccer and Canadian Football League seasons.
55-year-old is a 2-time MLS Executive of the Year
The news comes two days after TFC announced GM Ali Curtis had signed a multi-year contract extension.
The 55-year-old Manning joined Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment as TFC president in October 2015. He added the title of Argonauts president in January 2018 when MLSE acquired the CFL franchise.
Under Manning, Toronto FC has played in three MLS Cups (2016, 2017 and 2019) while winning the MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield and Canadian Championship treble in 2017. TFC also won the Canadian Championship in 2016 and 2018.
Manning is a two-time MLS Executive of the Year.
