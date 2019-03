Video

Bianca Andreescu: Where she stands and how she's like Roger Federer

Bianca Andreescu is one of the top 5 female tennis players in the world in terms of results so far this year. Tom Tebbutt explains the significance that has on her potential, and what players he'd compare her to.

Social Sharing

Bianca Andreescu is one of the top 5 female tennis players in the world in terms of results so far this year. Tom Tebbutt explains the significance that has on her potential, and what players he'd compare her to. 2:07

Popular Now Find more popular stories