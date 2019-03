Video

Bianca Andreescu tells coach during pep talk 'I want to win so bad'

Andreescu's 3rd set conversation with coach Sylvain Bruneau was the turning point in her match as she went on to break the next game and eventually win her 1st career WTA title.

Social Sharing

Andreescu's 3rd set conversation with coach Sylvain Bruneau was the turning point in her match as she went on to break the next game and eventually win her 1st career WTA title. 1:07

Popular Now Find more popular stories