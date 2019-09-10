Bianca Andreescu waiting for Champagnepapi to make that hotline bling

With the 'Drake Curse' now debunked (thank you, Raptors), Canadian rapper Drake is getting called out for not reaching out.

As part of her whirlwind post-history-making-US Open-win media tour, Canada's first Grand Slam champion, Bianca Andreescu, told The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon that she's heard from just about everyone in Canada, from music icon Shania Twain to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and even basketball legend Steve Nash:

But Drizzy Drake has yet to make that hotline bling.

In the above clip, when asked if there was anyone the 19-year-old hadn't heard from, she immediately pointed to the music star: "Drizzy. Champagnepapi, I'm waiting for you!"

So what's the deal Drake?

The Canadian rapper turned aspiring media mogul has a history of supporting Canada's athletes in their big wins, from inviting Rio 2016 golden girl Penny Oleksiak to OVO fest after her four-medal haul in Brazil, to shouting out Canadian hockey player Sarah Nurse during the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. So why no shout out to #SheTheNorth Bianca Andreescu?

Could it be because Drake also has a history of supporting the competition — Serena Williams, the G.O.A.T. of tennis — even catching her at Wimbledon in 2015 and 2018.