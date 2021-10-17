Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
sports
Top Stories
Scores
NHL
Olympic Sports
Video
Shows
Podcasts
Player's Own Voice
All Sports
More
Ben Flanagan captures his 1st Canadian 10K road race title | CBC Sports Loaded
Sports
·
Video
Ben Flanagan captures his 1st Canadian 10K road race title
Ben Flanagan of Kitchener, Ont., won Sunday's Canadian 10km Championships in a time of 28 minutes 41 seconds at the Toronto Waterfront Marathon.
Social Sharing
Posted: Oct 17, 2021 3:20 PM ET | Last Updated: October 17
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC Sports
Report Typo or Error
now